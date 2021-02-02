Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Plantronics reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

PLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,646,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after purchasing an additional 151,249 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLT opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. Plantronics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $34.64.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

