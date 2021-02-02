Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $1.24 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for about 0.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $3,660,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,632.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,104 shares of company stock worth $8,157,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.25. 2,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.