Planned Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 700 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 1,428.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 225,044 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 480.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 216,563 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Maximus by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,047,000 after buying an additional 195,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 113,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

MMS opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $73.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.07 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.