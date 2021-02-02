Planned Solutions Inc. Buys 104 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,467,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 941,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,052,000 after buying an additional 144,412 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 72,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of PG opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.99.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

