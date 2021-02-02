Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 207 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Quidel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 124.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $254.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $72.99 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.33.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

