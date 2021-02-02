Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,100 Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

