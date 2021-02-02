Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Quidel by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quidel by 3.5% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.33.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,441.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $254.00 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $72.99 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.45.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

