Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.07 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBI shares. Sidoti downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Maxim Group started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

