Pitney Bowes Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years.

Shares of PBI opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -77.07 and a beta of 2.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBI. Maxim Group started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

