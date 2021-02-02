Piper Sandler Lowers NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $63.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuVasive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NuVasive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.41.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -242.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,346 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,914 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NuVasive by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165,676 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 992.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 118,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 108,014 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 100,071 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

