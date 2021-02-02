Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $163.47 on Tuesday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.10 and its 200 day moving average is $154.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,027,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Nevro by 20.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,737,000 after acquiring an additional 126,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 7.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Nevro by 130.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 369,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,465,000 after acquiring an additional 209,375 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its position in Nevro by 6.3% in the third quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

