Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbbVie in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

ABBV opened at $102.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.06. The company has a market cap of $180.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.