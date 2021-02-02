Piper Sandler Comments on The Progressive Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

PGR stock opened at $86.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $311,094.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 159.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,295 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,191,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.