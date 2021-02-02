Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

GWB stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

