Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $131,441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $258,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $269,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 241.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 49,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.