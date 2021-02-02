Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LBAI. TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

LBAI opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $675.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,959,000 after buying an additional 56,461 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

