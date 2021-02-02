Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on February 26th

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Truist lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $427,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,590,951.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,143. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

