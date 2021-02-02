PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RCS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 206,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,907. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 201,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 148,932 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 52.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 193,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 75.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 69,719 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.