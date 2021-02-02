PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter.

PNI stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

