PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PFL traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 177,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,216. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

