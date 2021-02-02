Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) (LON:PCTN) Shares Gap Down to $83.00

Shares of Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) (LON:PCTN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.00, but opened at $80.00. Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) shares last traded at $84.10, with a volume of 1,020,100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.59. The stock has a market cap of £460.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L)’s previous dividend of $0.70. Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

In other Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) news, insider Richard Jones bought 26,929 shares of Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £19,658.17 ($25,683.52).

About Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

