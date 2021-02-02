Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Phreesia worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Phreesia by 187.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 731.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $99,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

PHR stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.73. 5,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,643. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $104,186.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,790 shares of company stock worth $19,093,674. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

