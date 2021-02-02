PhoenixDAO Hits Market Cap of $2.11 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 51% against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $81,842.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00144117 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00067005 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00258303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00064845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00037620 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

