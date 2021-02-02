Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives $39.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 77,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $24.33 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

