PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of PCLOF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 36,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,048. PharmaCielo has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49.
About PharmaCielo
