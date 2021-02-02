PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PCLOF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 36,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,048. PharmaCielo has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves in Canada, Colombia, Italy, and Mexico.

