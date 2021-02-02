PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 311,914 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 311,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,560,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.19% of Pentair at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982,185 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,704,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 214.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,846,000 after purchasing an additional 652,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

