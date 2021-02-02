PGGM Investments Has $32.21 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PGGM Investments grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.09% of PPG Industries worth $32,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,668,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.