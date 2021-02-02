PGGM Investments Has $23.37 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,403 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.12% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $23,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 25th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.90.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $132.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

