PGGM Investments Acquires 198 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.17% of Packaging Co. of America worth $21,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.27.

PKG stock opened at $134.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.74 and its 200-day moving average is $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $244,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,113.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $610,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $4,698,050 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.