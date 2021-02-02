PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) rose 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 118,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 129,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on PFSweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PFSweb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $148.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 1.77.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $77.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PFSweb news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $25,047.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,035.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $101,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,990.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,644 shares of company stock worth $187,765. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 134,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

