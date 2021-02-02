Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 141,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 217,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

