P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Up 30.2% in January

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PFIN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. 10,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. P&F Industries has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $18.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.