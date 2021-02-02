Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.20

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 399410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

PEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$691.07 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$86.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1292915 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$489,078. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$631,294.95.

About Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

