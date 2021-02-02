Petix & Botte Co Sells 3,864 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Petix & Botte Co reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSKR traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.41. 10,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.