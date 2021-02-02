Petix & Botte Co Purchases 5,023 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 69,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,391. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $50.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54.

