Persimmon’s (PSMMY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Simmons restated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of PSMMY stock opened at $73.61 on Monday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

