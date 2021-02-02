Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

