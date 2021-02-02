Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

AOR stock opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $53.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

