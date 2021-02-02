Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 329.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

