Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 92,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK opened at $226.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.77 and a 200-day moving average of $217.32. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

