Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. FMR LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,102,000 after buying an additional 78,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.0% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,216,223 shares of company stock worth $226,035,625 in the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $215.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.64. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $238.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.93 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.