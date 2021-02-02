Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $299,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $2,182,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $1,744,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $77,714,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on U. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

Shares of U opened at $152.93 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $18,517,964.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $4,332,246.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,121.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915 over the last ninety days.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

