Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $252,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 153,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 212,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.93 and a 200-day moving average of $120.28. The stock has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

