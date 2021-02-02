Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

