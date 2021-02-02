Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

