PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.68. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PMT opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,740.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

