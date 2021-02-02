PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells $669,674.91 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 11,469 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $669,674.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jeffrey Grogin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 4th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 13,521 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $845,468.13.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $540,769.50.
Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $63.01. 773,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
