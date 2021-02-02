PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells $669,674.91 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 11,469 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $669,674.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Grogin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Jeffrey Grogin sold 13,521 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $845,468.13.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $540,769.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $63.01. 773,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

