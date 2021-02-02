PennantPark Investment (PNNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $351.99 million, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PNNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

