Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 9,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 163.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.