Penn National Gaming (PENN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PENN stock opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.40.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

